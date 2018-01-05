Two men led Springfield police on chase; One ended up in Mill River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing charges after leading Springfield police on a foot chase Friday afternoon that ended in the Mill River for one of the men.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the chase started after narcotics detectives observed drug activity near Malden and Allen Streets. When the officers identified themselves, the suspects, 38-year-old Miguel Angel Cruz and 37-year-old Raul Hernandez, allegedly ran away.

Walsh said Cruz fell into deep snow in a wooded area near the Mill River, where he was arrested. Hernandez, however, allegedly continued running down an embankment along the edge of the river, before eventually getting in the water.

Officers pulled Hernandez out of the water several hundred feet down the river, and began treating him for cold-related injuries. An ambulance had already been on standby due to the frigid cold temperatures. Hernandez had to be taken to Baystate Medical Center, but a criminal complaint is pending against him.

Walsh said 90 packets of heroin were seized by police, as well as cash. Cruz has been charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug and resisting arrest.