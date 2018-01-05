Tips to meet your food & fitness resolutions in 2018

It’s time to work on those New Year’s resolutions! Weightloss and Lifetstyle Expert Carolyn Phillips shared tips to help us meet our food and fitness resolution goals.

New Year Food Resolutions

1- FOCUS ON “YES”

Focus on the foods you should be saying ‘yes’ to, not the ones you should be saying ‘no’ to,” focus on the positive – such as enjoying healthy, delicious food rather than vowing to cut out desserts or snacks forever.

2- UP YOUR LABEL SAVVY

Check out the ingredients list to avoid foods loaded with preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, MSG and hydrogenated fats.

3- EAT MINDFULLY

At birth, we are hardwired with innate hunger and satiety cues, Over time, some individuals lose track of listening for these cues and instead may eat when they are tired, stressed or bored.

4- LIMIT SUGAR INTAKE

Eliminating sugar entirely just isn’t realistic. But sugar is a major source of calories that doesn’t provide much nutrition and can lead to weight issues and brain dysfunction due to the hormones triggers with overloading of sugar.

5- THINK BEYOND YOUR DIET

The real path to success is a holistic approach to wellness that goes beyond diet alone. A healthy life depends upon satisfaction (does the food you eat make you feel good?), sleep, activity and social fulfillment, among others. Assess how you’re feeling in each area of wellness, and work on the areas where you may be able to change easily.

New Year Fitness Resolutions

1- TAKE MORE YOU TIME

Stop putting you on the back burner and realize that if you take time for you, then the odds will go way up that you can find time for working out.

2- STOP DOING WORKOUTS YOU HATE

Use the new year to find a workout you love that will have the same kind of healthy effects on your body and brain.

3- ADD LOW-IMPACT WORKOUTS TO YOUR ROUTINE

Give your knees, back and ankles a break this year. Your joints may not love hiit, running and intensity activities as much as you do. You don’t have to you stop doing these workouts- just supplement your high-impact routine with some low-impact stretching or strengthening routines. Mixing things up will help extend the life of your joints and allow for many more workouts for years to come.

4- END THE NEGATIVE SELF-TALK

Do your best in 2018 to give yourself grace, kindness, and patience. Start giving yourself more compliments, and make this year about no negative self-talk. The more you berate and degrade yourself, the harder it will be to continue the path to health.

5- CREATE A ROUTINE

Anything that is important enough you will make time for. Plan ahead and fit regular exercise, walking or some type of movement for the body daily.