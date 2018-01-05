State Police reminding drivers they are responsible for clearing snow off their car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After Thursday’s snowstorm, drivers are being reminded to completely clear the snow off their cars.

More than eight inches of snow covered parts of western Massachusetts Thursday, and drivers may have a lot of digging out to do.

But State Police wants to remind you that drivers are responsible for clearing off their car and their roof, or you risk getting a ticket.

“Well if it blows off, it goes into their windshield”, State Police officer Mary Raymond of West Springfield told 22News. “It’s dangerous, it could break the windows.”

If ice from your car causes an accident, you could be liable for damages, in addition to any fines you might have to pay.