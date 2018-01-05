Springfield residents impressed with DPW’s snow cleaning performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Department of Public Works got high marks for its snow plowing performance in at least one neighborhood.

Residents of Springfield’s Hill-McKinght section woke up on Friday to find their streets had been made passable overnight.

22News reported on Thursday that a team of police had ticketed illegally parked cars. Tow trucks arrived minutes later to remove the cars in violation of the city parking ban restrictions.

“It apparently helped,” Michael Raucci told 22News. “This year is the best plowing that they’ve done. They made sure all the cars are off the street today. And I don’t have to worry about clearing spots off the street. It’s great; they did a great job.”

The Springfield DPW had focused their towing efforts on narrow streets, where illegally parked cars would impact plowing operations the most.