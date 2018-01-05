Snow is over, but travel difficulties are not

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow may have stopped, but you could still have a difficult time getting to work Friday morning.

The good news is that major highways are largely clear. I-91, for instance, was down to bare pavement in Springfield early Friday morning. A speed restriction on the entire length of the Massachusetts Turnpike has been lifted.

Major roadways may have some snow on them, but most are clear for normal driving.

Side roads, however, may be tricky, due to snow and black ice on the roadways. Another thing that you want to think about before you head out the door is your driveway. Even if you cleared it of snow on Thursday, you may be plowed-in after snow removal crews came by overnight, so you could have to dig yourself out.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation encourages all drivers to allow themselves extra time to get to their destinations Friday morning.

MassDOT had crews plowing major highways through the night, and they are still out there Friday morning. At the peak of storm cleanup, there were 3,500 plow trucks out across the state.