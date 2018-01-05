Single-car accident cleared from I-91N in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A one-car accident on I-91 northbound caused traffic to back up from the South End to the Longmeadow Curve Friday morning.

State Police Sgt. Kevin O’Toole told 22News that the car spun out into the guardrail. This took place between Exits 5 and 6, where construction normally has only two lanes passing through. As a result of the crash, only one lane of traffic could get by while the accident was being cleared.

O’Toole said MassDOT sent a crew in for snow removal after the crash to widen the lanes.

O’Toole said that there were no injuries.

