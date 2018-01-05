Salvation Army providing hot food for the homeless on cold day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP ) – The Salvation Army’s emergency services van provided coffee and sandwiches for people at the Friends of the Homeless shelter in Springfield on Friday.

Ernesto Santiago recently arrived in Springfield from hurricane-battered Puerto Rico.

Santiago told 22News he’s staying at the shelter until he can get his life together.

The Salvation Army was motivated to provide food and beverages at the shelter on Worthington Street by the cold weather and sub-zero wind chills.