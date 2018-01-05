Pup takes flight: Eagle snatches family pet

(WBRE/NBC News) A lucky puppy has been reunited with her family after being carried away by an eagle.

Zoey was snatched as she was playing outside her Bowmanstown home Tuesday. Her family immediately went after her.

“We started searching. Searching for a body. We didn’t think she’d be alive,” said Monica Newhard.

She expected to find Zoey’s remains, and wanted to give her a proper burial, but what happened next, she never expected.

Christina Hartman was driving on a back road later that day when she saw a fluffy white ball on the side of the road. A dog owner herself, she knew she needed to help. She picked up Zoey, wrapped her in a blanket and brought her home to warm her up.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2CX8IYT