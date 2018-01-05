Northampton offering emergency cold shelter to those in need

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton opened an emergency cold shelter Friday morning to ensure the safety of its residents.

The shelter, located at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, is staffed by Red Cross personnel and volunteers. It was opened to assist people displaced by power outages and frozen pipes.

While the shelter did not have many guests during the day on Friday, the staff says they are expecting many people at night time and on the weekend due to extreme frigid temperatures.

“We’re here and you’re welcome,” Shelter Manager, Carolyn McDonald told 22News. “We have a warm place to stay and we’re looking forward to helping you get through this very difficult time.”

The cold shelter will be open through Sunday and potentially even later. If you’re in need of help and have a pet with you, don’t worry, they’re also welcome.

The shelter is located at 80 Locust Street, in Northampton.