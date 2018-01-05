More than $1 billion in lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

(WWLP) – Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning more than a billion dollars in jackpots this weekend! No one had winning Mega Millions or Powerball numbers earlier this week, causing the jackpots to swell.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now at $450 million, with a cash option of $281 million.

The Saturday night Powerball jackpot has risen to $570 million, with a cash option of $358 million. This is the largest Powerball jackpot since Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk brought home a $758.7 million jackpot in August. That jackpot was the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in U.S. history!

Players also have the chance to win the in-state Megabucks Doubler jackpot on Saturday, which is sitting at an estimated $8.2 million.

Tickets for all of these drawings can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Friday, 10:45 p.m. Friday, 11:00 p.m.

Powerball $2 Saturday, 9:50 p.m. Saturday, 10:59 p.m.

Megabucks Doubler $1 Saturday 10:45 p.m. Saturday, 11:20 p.m.