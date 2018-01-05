Man says warrant for not paying dog license fee is unfair

WESTMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man admits he was late renewing his dog license, but says issuing a warrant for his arrest over the matter was “extreme.”

Brian Vincent tells The Sentinel & Enterprise that it was his own fault. He found two notices about renewing the license for his 9-year-old Boxer, Troop, in his mailbox, but initially missed them because he rarely checks his home mail and relies mostly on a post office box.

He was arraigned in court Tuesday and told to pay the $25 fee and a $50 fine.

Vincent says the punishment didn’t fit the crime.

The police chief defended the arrest warrant, saying Vincent ignored several warnings and it’s important to register dogs because of the danger of rabies.