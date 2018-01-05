Man involved in Chicopee burglary also charged with convenience store armed robbery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect who was arrested for the January 4 burglary at 165 Main Street is facing additional charges for another crime, police say.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News 25-year-old Jorge Luis Hernandez of Chicopee is being charged with armed robbery while masked at the Sam’s Convenience store on 147 Broadway.

Officer Wilk said Hernandez was initially arrested and charged with burglary Friday morning. Police then realized Hernandez resembled the suspect wanted for the January 3 Sam’s Convenience store robbery.

Officer Wilk told 22News Hernandez was arraigned in court Friday.

He is being held at the Ludlow Jail on a $50,000 bail.