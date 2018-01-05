Ludlow Senior Center closed due to flooding

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Senior Center is closed through at least Monday after the building flooded overnight.

The center’s executive director, Jodi Zepki, told 22News an exterior pipe on the floor above the center burst when no one was there, flooding the senior center’s offices, lounge, and hallways on the first floor.

The center currently has no power, and their phones are not working. While they were able to save some of the furniture, the carpet and sheetrock are ruined.

“It was a broken pipe upstairs and the water was flowing all night down into here,” Zepki told 22News. “So I came in to about two inches of water on the floor, and a little bit more in the offices, so it’s a mess.”

The center will be closed Monday, but they are hoping to be able to at least partially reopen in a different part of the building sometime next week.