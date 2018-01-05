Ludlow Police arrest 3 suspects involved in shoplifting at the Big Y

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After three months of investigation, police say they have arrested three people in connection to a spree of shoplifting at the Big Y on 433 Center Street.

Sergeant Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department said in a Facebook post that surveillance video and merchandise value provided by the Big Y Loss Prevention Department helped them in identifying the suspects who have been arrested.

Sgt. Valadas said Aleksey Titenko, 32, of Ludlow is facing charges including larceny over $250 bu single scheme and operating a motor vehicle with license suspended for OUI.

Erika Parent, 38, and Clarence Kilmer, 47, both of Springfield are also being charged with shoplifting over $100 by asportation.

No further details were available.