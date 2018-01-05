Kraft, Belichick, Brady release statement addressing ‘unsubstantiated’ reports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady released a joint statement Friday morning to address multiple media reports regarding the trio’s professional relationship.

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship,” the statement reads. It goes on to call media outlets’ speculations of their relationship’s demise “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate.”

“The three of us share a common goal,” the three said in the statement. “We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years.”

The Patriots have a first-round bye week this week, giving them some extra time to prepare for their sixth Super Bowl run– and they are taking advantage of every minute. While many of us enjoyed a snow day Thursday, the Patriots were padded up walking to practice…outside.

"It's a beautiful day." pic.twitter.com/2smtX7sSSy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2018

The team ultimately used their indoor facility to gear up for next week’s game. They’ll face an opponent at home, but the exact match up won’t be determined until after this weekend’s wild card round.

The full joint statement is below:

Joint statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady: “For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”