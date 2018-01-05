Kitten froze to boat dock saved by Sheriff

Mercer County, KY (CNN) – A kitten that got stuck in the bitter cold in Kentucky is now safe, thanks to efforts by police officers and concerned residents. Temperatures were so low that the animal became frozen in place almost instantly when its wet paws hit the frigid ground.

A stray kitten scared and stuck in the cold for hours.

“It fell in the water and came up on the little piece of dock, just left of the steps and froze right to the dock.” Roy Jasper, found kitten

The Jasper’s used this camera to see the kitten all the way down there on the marina. Roy and Laurie Jasper couldn’t get to the kitten but were worried sick about it after it had gotten stuck and disappeared. He showed up again 11 hours later! That’s when they called for backup.

“So I poured the water on his front feet, and in a few seconds, they did come loose.” Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty, saved kitten

The sheriff continued to cut free the kitten’s fur that was also frozen.

“And then he put him under his shirt, and walked up here and gave him to me. Of course, Laurie took him in and wiped him down with towels. He was solid wet.” Roy Jasper, found kitten

“At first, he had an attitude. But I probably would have too. It seemed like, that he realized I was there to help.” Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty, saved kitten

“I think it’s just wonderful that he dropped everything he did, to come down here and get one little old kitten.” Roy Jasper, found kitten

The stray kitten that was once stranded in the cold now has a new home, and a heroic name.

“We’re naming him after the Sheriff – Ernie. Named him Ernie.” Roy Jasper, found kitten