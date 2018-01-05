‘Jeopardy’ host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but assured fans he’d be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared in a video on the “Jeopardy” Facebook page Thursday to announce that he’d had the surgery during the show’s holiday break.

Wearing a “Jeopardy” baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says “I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago.”

“Surgery was performed,” he continues, “after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon.”

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return.

The 77-year-old Canadian has become an American institution in the decades since he started hosting “Jeopardy” in 1984, beloved for the way he calmly delivers tough trivia to the cognoscenti that make up the show’s contestants.

JEOPARDY!’ STATEMENT REGARDING ALEX TREBEK INJURY

(January 4, 2018) – JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday, December 15, as he was experiencing complications from hitting his head in a fall that took place in October. After receiving a diagnosis of a subdural hematoma, he underwent surgery to remove the hematoma on December 16. The surgery was successful, and he was released from the hospital on December 18. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

Alex spent Christmas at home with his family, and he will return to the JEOPARDY! studio for taping in mid-January. Because JEOPARDY! tapes months in advance, the only change made to the show’s schedule concerns the upcoming College Championship, which will now air in April. Otherwise, JEOPARDY!’s broadcast schedule is unaffected.

