4-alarm house fire on Elmwood Avenue in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a 4-alarm house fire on Elmwood Avenue Friday morning.

Longmeadow Fire Captain Andrew Fraser told 22News the house, located at 50 Elmwood Avenue, was fully engulfed in flames when they got there. Fraser said cold temperatures are posing a challenge, as multiple fire hydrants are frozen.

Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News everyone made it out safely. The call for the fire came in just after 7:30 in the morning. As of 8:30 a.m., crews are still working to put out the fire. Crane said it is a 4-alarm fire. Multiple fire departments, including Springfield Fire Department, were called in to help Longmeadow firefighters put out the fire.

Crane said even though firefighters had issues with frozen hydrants, they were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

LPD, LFD, along with other outside agencies on scene working a house fire on Elmwood Ave. — Longmeadow Police (@LPD_MA) January 5, 2018

Elmwood Avenue, as well as Meadowbrook Road, Warren Terrace, and Briarcliff Road are closed to drivers.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.