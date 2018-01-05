Gov. Baker says Thursday’s snowstorm damage was surprising

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker got a first-hand look at storm damage on the coast Friday.

A record high tide caused the icy flooding on many Boston streets on Thursday.

NOAA verified Friday that high tide levels broke the record set during the infamous blizzard of ’78.

The flooding prompted rescues of people trapped in cars and homes.



“I think what surprised us was that it was all the way up the coast and in other cases it was the highest tide they ever had, certainly the highest tide they ever had since the blizzard of ‘78,” said Gov. Baker.



Thursday’s massive storm also cut power to hundreds of homes forcing many to evacuate.