Fresh snow at Berkshire East for ‘Learn to Ski and Snowboard Day’

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re in the heart of ski season, and many people spent Friday skiing and riding the slopes on fresh powder.

The state declared Friday “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Day”, to inspire more people to visit ski resorts in Massachusetts this winter.

Berkshire East in Charlemont received seven inches of fresh snow from Thursday’s storm, making for powder and packed powder conditions. Many skiers and riders were on the slopes, despite temperatures in the teens.

The ski resort celebrated “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Day,” as part of a state initiatave to get more people interested in the sport.

Berkshire East general manager Jon Schaefer told 22News that skiing ans snowboarding aren’t just fun – they’re a family experience.

“Skiing is a generational sport,” Schaefer said. “I’m passing it on with my daughters right now – two and five – and my dad taught me to ski here. So its a nice promotion.”

Schaefer told 22News they frequently have visitors from other states including Maine, New Hampshire and New York.

Massachusetts has 12 alpine ski areas, including Berkshire East and Blandford ski areas, and at least three others in Berkshire County.

Berkshire East closed at 4:30 p.m. Friday and will again Saturday due to the extreme cold temperatures in the forecast.