Flights back on schedule at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – During Thursday’s blizzard, 90 percent of the flights at Bradley International Airport were canceled.

Friday, there were few cancellations, and most flights were right on schedule.

It’s been a stressful time for Army Private James Gallagher, of South Londonderry, Vermont. During the storm, Gallagher and his family had been concerned about flying back to Fort Benning, Georgia on Friday.

“Oh yes, I was up all morning, checking on the flight status, to see if it was delayed or not,” Gallagher said. “The roads weren’t that bad on the way down.”

You can receive automated flight updates by tweeting your flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.