Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day. Now that the snow is over with, our main focus will be the dangerously cold wind chills.

Bitterly cold air and gusty winds have moved into western Massachusetts, and they are here to stay for the weekend.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect Friday evening through 7:00 a.m. Sunday for all of western Massachusetts

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 10:00 p.m. Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday for Berkshire County

If you have to go outside, dress in multiple layers and cover exposed skin. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Pets are also at risk for cold-related injuries. It is illegal in Massachusetts to have a dog tethered outside or left unattended during a weather advisory.

The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at Smith Vocational High School in Northampton due to the cold temperatures. Adults, children, and pets are welcome.

