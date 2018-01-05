Exceptionally freezing temperatures set in for the weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being buried by as much as a foot of snow this week, residents in western Massachusetts are bracing for bone chilling cold fueled by gusty winds.

A windchill warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through Sunday morning, with temperatures so cold it only takes a few minutes outside to put your health at risk.

Bitter-cold wind chill factors will be well below zero degrees.

Bryan Brown of Chicopee said, “The wind was tough, when you’re shoveling and it blows the snow into your face and stuff. But I’ll do what I have to do. If I have to shovel or ice, do the driveway, I’ll get it done. Hats, gloves. I’ve got my beard, so it keeps me warm.”

The expected highs for Saturday are in the single digits, and with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, temperatures will feel close to 20 below zero. Homeowners told 22News they’ll be taking extra precautions this weekend to prevent the cold from causing any problems inside of their house.

Jeff Skowron said, “Make sure that the pipes don’t freeze, that there’s heat in the basement. Typically we don’t do that. Kind of stuck inside, can’t really get out and do stuff, so I’ll catch up on housework.”

If wind chills drop down to fifteen to thirty below zero, it can take less than 10 minutes for exposed skin to get frostbite.