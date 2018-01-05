Cold weather can increase health risks for people with heart problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve known for sometime that the exertion from shoveling snow can bring on a heart attack. But now doctors are warning people with heart problems to avoid the cold altogether.

“Just the cold snap itself causes people’s blood pressure to rise, their blood to clot a little more easily to precipitate a heart attack,” Dr. Quinn Pack explained. “It’s not just the shoveling; it’s the cold itself.”

22News found out that many people weren’t aware of a connection between being out in the cold increasing chances for a heart attack. “I really didn’t have any idea about that,” Pat Schaffner said. “That is concerning. I think people need to pay attention.”

“I didn’t realize that the cold is going to affect your blood pressure, put stress on your heart and all that,” East Longmeadow resident David Abad told 22News.

Dr. Pack advises people who know they have heart problems to spend minimal time outdoors in frigid weather. He said it’s much healthier for people at risk to take their winter walks on treadmills, indoors at the gym.

There’s generally a slight increase in the number of heart attack patients treated at Baystate Medical Center during the month of January.