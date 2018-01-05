Cigarette caused fire at post office building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cigarette has been blamed for a fire that caused the evacuation of a building that houses the post office in Springfield’s South End.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that a cigarette left on a windowsill caused the fire at 1149 Main Street. He said that the cigarette may have been smoldering there for hours.

The building also houses other businesses, and had to be evacuated early Friday morning while firefighters got everything under control.

Leger said that the post office is now open for business as usual.