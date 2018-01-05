Chicopee PD: Man, woman went into apartments while residents were asleep, stole items

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday night after two residents woke up in their East Main Street apartments to find strangers inside their home.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 44-year-old Jacqueline Reyes and 25-year-old Jorge Luis Hernandez, both residents of a second floor apartment at 165 East Main Street, have been charged with two counts of unarmed burglary.

Wilk said they first received a call from a resident of the building just after 11:00 p.m. The man reported that his television was missing, and that he woke up and found a man going through his drawers. As an officer was walking the hallways of the apartment, they allegedly saw Hernandez, who matched the victim’s description of the suspect, and Reyes appearing lost going from door to door.

Reyes and Hernandez allegedly told police they were headed to the fifth floor. When asked for their IDs, they allegedly said they left them in their second floor apartment. Wilk said the officer escorted them to their apartment, where he saw a couple of TVs inside, including one that matched the description of the victim’s stolen TV.

At that time, Wilk said another call came in from a resident on the third floor, who claimed she woke up and saw a woman inside her apartment. She also reported items, including a tablet, had gone missing.The victim’s description of the woman matched Reyes, who was allegedly carrying the blue tablet that the victim had reported stolen.

The two were arrested after the first victim’s television remote was used to turn on one of the TVs inside the suspects’ apartment.

Reyes and Hernandez were held on $1,000 bail and will be arraigned in court Friday morning.