CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of money’s on the line for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.



The grand prize is $450-million before taxes.

The winning numbers were drawn just a few minutes ago.

They are: 28-30-39-59-70.

The Mega Ball is 10.

This is just the first of two drawings with a total jackpot of more than a billion dollars as $570-million is up for grabs in Saturday night’ Powerball drawing.