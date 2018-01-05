Bus driver sentenced to jail in connection with Plainfield third grader’s death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The bus driver charged in the 2016 death of 9-year-old Summer Steele has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 71-year-old Tendzin Parsons pleaded guilty Friday in Northampton District Court to a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Parsons was expected to plead guilty to the charge back in September, but changed his mind after the judge informed him he would impose a one-year-sentence.

Parsons will begin serving the sentence at Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction immediately. Carey says the conviction also carries an automatic 15-year loss of license.

Steele was a student at Sanderson Academy. She died after she became caught in the door of the school bus Parsons was driving the afternoon of October 28, 2016.