Bus driver sentenced to jail in connection with Plainfield third grader’s death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The bus driver charged in the 2016 death of 9-year-old Summer Steele has been sentenced to one year in jail.
Related: Bus driver charged in death of 9 year-old Plainfield girl
Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 71-year-old Tendzin Parsons pleaded guilty Friday in Northampton District Court to a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Parsons was expected to plead guilty to the charge back in September, but changed his mind after the judge informed him he would impose a one-year-sentence.
No change of plea for school bus driver charged in girl’s death
Parsons will begin serving the sentence at Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction immediately. Carey says the conviction also carries an automatic 15-year loss of license.
Steele was a student at Sanderson Academy. She died after she became caught in the door of the school bus Parsons was driving the afternoon of October 28, 2016.