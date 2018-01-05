2 Shelburne residents without a home after fire on Fiske Mill Road

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are without a home Friday after a fire at a one family home on Fiske Mill Road.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Chief John Taylor of the Shelburne Fire Department, crews received a call about the fire at 57 Fiske Mill Road 11:39 a.m.

Chief Taylor said no one was hurt but the fire, which was moving fast destroyed the home.

Fire departments from Shelburne, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Colrain and Buckland responded as well as MedCare Ambulance.

South Deerfield Fire also responded with a rapid-intervention team and Charlemont Fire provided water supply. A total of 32 firefighters responded to the call.