2 men arrested in Connecticut for stealing, killing 20 chickens

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole and slaughtered 20 chickens.

According to Milford police, the alleged crime took place during the early morning hours on Dec. 25.

Officials say 23-year-old John Budnovitch and 28-year-old Gregory Ulrich smashed the windows of several vehicles in the Devon area of Milford.

The two men then allegedly stole 20 chickens from two separate locations and proceeded to kill them with their bare hands.

Officials located and arrested the two men who are facing a number of charges including Animal Cruelty and Larceny.