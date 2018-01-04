Winter Storm Warning in effect all day in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The first storm of 2018 is here and it’s bringing snow and wind to all of western Massachusetts. The 22News Storm Team has declared a Severe Weather Alert Day.
- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect all day Thursday for all of western Massachusetts.
- A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties.
- A Wind Chill Warning is in effect starting early Friday morning into Saturday afternoon for Berkshire County
- The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 MPH from the New York line to Boston.
Timing:
- 5-7 a.m.: Snow began from south to north
- Mid to Late morning: Widespread snow
- Late morning to afternoon: Steadiest snow of the day
- Evening: Snow ends
Precipitation:
- Snow everywhere
- Light, fluffy snow
- Light & fluffy: How temperature affects weight of snow
Snowfall amounts & uncertainty:
- Snow could fall 1-3 inches an hour
Most snow expected in far eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, 7 to 10 inches
- Central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties could see 4 to 8 inches.
- Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow
Impacts:
- Travel may be difficult Thursday afternoon and evening with reduced visibility and slippery roads
- As winds pick up during the day, isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible – charge those phones, tablets and laptops!
