Winter Storm Warning in effect all day in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The first storm of 2018 is here and it’s bringing snow and wind to all of western Massachusetts. The 22News Storm Team has declared a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Parking bans in effect in western Massachusetts 

  • A Winter Storm Warning is in effect all day Thursday for all of western Massachusetts.
  • Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties.
  • Wind Chill Warning is in effect starting early Friday morning into Saturday afternoon for Berkshire County
  • The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 MPH from the New York line to Boston.

Timing:

  • 5-7 a.m.: Snow began from south to north
  • Mid to Late morning: Widespread snow
  • Late morning to afternoon: Steadiest snow of the day
  • Evening: Snow ends

Precipitation:

Snowfall amounts & uncertainty:

Snowfall reports and how to measure snow

  • Snow could fall 1-3 inches an hour
    Most snow expected in far eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, 7 to 10 inches
  • Central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties could see 4 to 8 inches.
  • Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow

Here’s our updated SNOWFALL FORECAST MAP

Impacts:

    • Travel may be difficult Thursday afternoon and evening with reduced visibility and slippery roads
    • As winds pick up during the day, isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible – charge those phones, tablets and laptops!
