Winter storm causes significant flooding in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston was hit with heavy snow and high winds all day Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Boston tides hit historically high levels. The tides are swelled by the nearly full moon.

Boston and the state’s south shore experienced significant flooding.

Governor Charlie Baker said the flooding impacted the state’s coastline from the North Shore to Cape Cod.

Gov. Baker said, “The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is receiving coastal flooding reports from Salisbury to as far south as Orleans. We’ve deployed a number of National Guard high water rescue vehicles to assist cities and towns with stranded residents and vehicles within those flood zones.”

The National Weather Service said homes and other buildings were damaged by major flooding.