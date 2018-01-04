Winter sports centers hoping for increased turnout after snowstorm

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northfield Mountain Recreation and Environmental Center is a top cross-country skiing destination in the winter, but it was fairly quiet on Thursday due to the snowstorm.

By 2 p.m. they had five inches of fresh snow on their trails.

Northfield Mountain will groom the snow on their trails on Friday, making for powder and packed powder skiing this weekend.

“It should help out the trails quite a bit,” Northfield’s manager, Bill Gabriel explained. “We have had a nice packed powder surface to start with and it should add to it and should result in some lovely skiing this weekend.”

Northfield Mountain opened their trails the day after Christmas and are open every day except Monday and Tuesday.