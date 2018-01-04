Winter “Bomb Cyclone” hits Northeast

(NBC News) A monster winter weather system is pounding the East Coast, from Virginia to northern Maine, with heavy snow, high winds and coastal flooding.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is telling people there to stay home.

A foot or more of snow is forecast for the city of Boston, with blizzard conditions.

“We are all hearty New Englanders, but it’s important for everyone to pay attention and be prepared for the impacts of this storm,” Baker warned Thursday morning.

Massachusetts road crews spread salt and sand to prepare, but at its height snow could fall at a rate of two or three inches an hour.

Schools are closed in New York City, a rare move in the nation’s largest metropolis.

Central Park was a blanket of white by mid-morning, with the city expecting up to eight inches of snow.

