Transformer failure leaves some Holyoke residents without power

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two apartment blocks are without power in Holyoke Thursday night due to a failed transformer.

According to Jeff Joiec of the Holyoke Police Department, power went out on Main and Vernon Streets a little after 11 p.m.

Officer Joiec told 22News crews are currently working to replace the transformer.

There is no word on how many residents are affected, what caused the transformer to malfunction or when power will be restored in that area.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.