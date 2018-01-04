Surveillance videos of Chicopee armed robbery released

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are still searching for the man accused of robbing a convenience store Wednesday night. The police department released two surveillance videos Thursday morning, which show the suspect both inside and outside the store.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to Sam’s convenience store on Broadway Street at around 5:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly waved a gun around before demanding money and running off toward East Street. Wilk said the 5’5″ tall suspect was wearing a black jacket at the time of the crime. He also wore a mask, but took it off inside the store.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.