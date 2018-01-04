Strong winds making it difficult to see on snowy roads

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Winds limited visibility for some drivers Thursday evening. We’re expecting 30 mile per hour gusts.

On Thursday after the snow stopped, drivers said the strong winds sent the fresh snow flying, making it difficult to see.

Richard Cooke, an Agawam resident, told 22News just how the wind can impact driving in the snow.

“Depends where the wind is going, it hits the windshield, visibility will be hard because the wind is blowing that snow onto the windshield,” Cooke said.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through Friday morning.