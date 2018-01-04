State Cannabis Control Commission: “Nothing has changed!”

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts marijuana regulators said “nothing has changed” for them after a shift in official U.S. policy toward legal pot.

According to the Associated Press, the Cannabis Control Commission said Thursday it will continue to fulfill the will of voters by implementing the state law that allows for the sale and adult use of recreational marijuana.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he was rescinding an Obama-era policy that allowed legal marijuana to flourish in states that permit it, and will allow U.S. attorneys to decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana laws in states.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling late Thursday issued a statement saying his office will “aggressively” pursue serious marijuana crimes, but isn’t directly addressing the state’s legal recreational pot law, the AP says.

Lelling, who took office last month after being nominated by President Donald Trump, said his office would “aggressively investigate and prosecute” cases involving the bulk cultivation and trafficking of marijuana. His statement made no reference to the state’s voter-approved law, but does say his office would use “prosecutorial discretion” in enforcing federal law.

The five-member Cannabis Control Commission is finalizing regulations that will allow Massachusetts’ first commercial pot shops to open this year.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Baker believes Sessions made the “wrong decision” and he supports implementation of the state law.