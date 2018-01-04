Springfield DPW crews working all night to ready roads for early morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield DPW crews will be out all night working to clear the snow. Crews were loading up to head back out, when 22News got there around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Springfield DPW superintendent Chris Cignoli told 22News the worst part of the storm for his crews was the wind.

“We’ve been getting a lot of blowing and drifting and trying to make sure the streets are good,” Cignoli said. “You know you can’t hit them once, they’re just going to fill back up with snow. That’s really been the most difficult thing. The intensity was also a little difficult, just trying to make sure you keep up with it.”

Cignoli told 22News that crews will be working into the earl morning hours to get the roads ready for Friday. They’re asking drivers to continue to obey the parking bans.