Snowfall reports and how to measure snow

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow fell where you live? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com!
Franklin County
- Greenfield: 8.2″ 2:47 PM
- Leyden: 4.5″ 1:00 PM
- Hawley: 4.5″ 12:56 PM
Hampden County
- Agawam: 8.5″ 1:40 PM
- Chester: 7.0″ 2:38 PM
- Hampden: 5.8″ 12:09 PM
- Springfield: 5.0″ 11:29 AM
- Indian Orchard: 5.0″ 11:57 AM
- Southwick: 5.0″ 11:29 AM
- Palmer: 4.5″ 11:32 AM
- Ludlow: 4.0″ 11:45 AM
- Wales: 2.0″ 9:15 AM
Hampshire County
- Westhampton: 7.0″ 2:45 PM
- Belchertown: 5.0″ 11:31 AM
- Amherst: 4.0″ 12:30 PM
- Worthington: 3.7″ 12:05 PM
- Huntington: 3.5″ 11:45 AM
- Hadley 3.0″ 11:45 AM
Keep in mind that these numbers are coming in throughout the day by our viewers and some may not be updated until the end of the snowstorm.
As the snowfall winds down, we’d love to get your snowfall reports, but there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re out measuring.
As you’re out and about this evening trying to figure out how much snow fell where you were this is a complicated storm to get accurate snowfall amounts because of the wind causing snow drifts as well as areas where the snow was blown away.
Make sure when you measure snow you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your yard stick and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.
Don’t forget! There was already snow on the ground before this storm, so make sure you measure in an area that was previously cleared of snow before today.
Send your snowfall reports to reportit@wwlp.com
January 4th snowstorm
January 4th snowstorm x
