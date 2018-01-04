Snowfall reports and how to measure snow

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow fell where you live? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com!

Franklin County

Greenfield: 8.2″ 2:47 PM

Leyden: 4.5″ 1:00 PM

Hawley: 4.5″ 12:56 PM

Hampden County

Agawam: 8.5″ 1:40 PM

Chester: 7.0″ 2:38 PM

Hampden: 5.8″ 12:09 PM

Springfield: 5.0″ 11:29 AM

Indian Orchard: 5.0″ 11:57 AM

Southwick: 5.0″ 11:29 AM

Palmer: 4.5″ 11:32 AM

Ludlow: 4.0″ 11:45 AM

Wales: 2.0″ 9:15 AM

Hampshire County

Westhampton: 7.0″ 2:45 PM

Belchertown: 5.0″ 11:31 AM

Amherst: 4.0″ 12:30 PM

Worthington: 3.7″ 12:05 PM

Huntington: 3.5″ 11:45 AM

Hadley 3.0″ 11:45 AM

Keep in mind that these numbers are coming in throughout the day by our viewers and some may not be updated until the end of the snowstorm.

As the snowfall winds down, we’d love to get your snowfall reports, but there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re out measuring.

As you’re out and about this evening trying to figure out how much snow fell where you were this is a complicated storm to get accurate snowfall amounts because of the wind causing snow drifts as well as areas where the snow was blown away.

Make sure when you measure snow you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your yard stick and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

Don’t forget! There was already snow on the ground before this storm, so make sure you measure in an area that was previously cleared of snow before today.

Send your snowfall reports to reportit@wwlp.com

January 4th snowstorm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sojourner Truth statue in Florence (Report-it Photo: Chris Drury) Are you Christmas ornaments still out? (Report-it Photo) Not all dogs enjoy the snow! Montague (Report-it Photo: Karen Mariani) East Springfield (Report-it Photo: Wilmarie Santiago) Hadley (Report-it Photo: Donna Berg) New England cows won't let some snow stop them! Taken in Brimfield (Report-it Photo Casey Coulter) Ice on a window in Holland (Report-it Photo: Marcella Gallardo) Birds spending their time in a bush in Holland (Report-it Photo: Marcella Gallardo) A squirrel enjoying some berries in the snow. Springfield (Report-it Photo) Snowfall in Montague (Report-it Photo: Carolyn Cardaropoli) Snowfall in Springfield (Report-it Photo: Jackie) Snowfall in Turners Falls (Report-it Photo: Joann Jillson) Snowfall in West Springfield (Report-it Photo: Adam Belson) Snowfall in Westfield (Report-it Photo: Donna Wiggs) The wind has been pushing the snow around, causing snow to pile up like this in Chicopee. (Report-it Photo: Wilmarie Santiago) Visibility will be low during the storm. This photo was taken in Greenfield (Report-it Photo: Renee Boudreau) No sun bathing anytime soon here! A close up of some summer chairs on a porch in Southampton. (Report-it Photo: Patricia Zielinski)

