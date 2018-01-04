Regardless of weather conditions, first responders still have work to do

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are jobs that require being outside regardless of the weather. Police, firefighters and Columbia Gas Company personnel were called to a gas leak situation in downtown Springfield Thursday morning.

Police Officer Derek Slattery told 22News, when he became a policeman he knew going in, being in freezing weather is part of what his job entails.

“You know when you take the job, you understand you’ve got to be here,” Officer Slattery told 22News. “Regardless of the weather, usually the worst weather. The more of us need to be here, so It’s just part of the job you accept it when you take the job.”

Officer Slattery and the other first responders spent more than an hour defusing the gas leak at a parking garage on Dwight Street Thursday morning across from the Mass Mutual Center.