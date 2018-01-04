Red Cross opening shelter in Northampton Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is opening shelters across western Massachusetts to prepare for the bitter cold that will follow Thursday’s storm.

The Red Cross will open a shelter in Northampton on Friday at the Smith Vocational High School, which is located at 80 Locust Street.

The Red Cross is asking people who go to the shelters to bring toiletry items as well as any medications that are needed. Parents bringing children to the shelter are encouraged to bring toys or games to keep them busy. Pets are also allowed at all the Red Cross-operated shelters.

Shelters are now open in:

Lowell – Lowell Senior Center, 276 Broadway St., Lowell

Methuen – Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St., Methuen

Plymouth – Plymouth North High School, 41 Obery St., Plymouth

Taunton – Parker Middle School, 50 Williams St., Taunton