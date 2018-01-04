Photos: January 4th snowstorm across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All of western Massachusetts saw some snowfall on Thursday. Here are some of the photos that were sent to us via Report It!

January 4th snowstorm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sojourner Truth statue in Florence (Report-it Photo: Chris Drury) Are you Christmas ornaments still out? (Report-it Photo) Not all dogs enjoy the snow! Montague (Report-it Photo: Karen Mariani) East Springfield (Report-it Photo: Wilmarie Santiago) Hadley (Report-it Photo: Donna Berg) New England cows won't let some snow stop them! Taken in Brimfield (Report-it Photo Casey Coulter) Ice on a window in Holland (Report-it Photo: Marcella Gallardo) Birds spending their time in a bush in Holland (Report-it Photo: Marcella Gallardo) A squirrel enjoying some berries in the snow. Springfield (Report-it Photo) Snowfall in Montague (Report-it Photo: Carolyn Cardaropoli) Snowfall in Springfield (Report-it Photo: Jackie) Snowfall in Turners Falls (Report-it Photo: Joann Jillson) Snowfall in West Springfield (Report-it Photo: Adam Belson) Snowfall in Westfield (Report-it Photo: Donna Wiggs) The wind has been pushing the snow around, causing snow to pile up like this in Chicopee. (Report-it Photo: Wilmarie Santiago) Visibility will be low during the storm. This photo was taken in Greenfield (Report-it Photo: Renee Boudreau) No sun bathing anytime soon here! A close up of some summer chairs on a porch in Southampton. (Report-it Photo: Patricia Zielinski)