Part of Old Boston Road in Wilbraham closed after water main break, 20 customers affected

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Old Boston Road in Wilbraham has been shutdown due to a water main break, Thursday evening and will remain closed until 4 a.m. Friday morning, police say.

Dispatcher Gentile of the Wilbraham Police Department told 22News reports about the water main break at 80 Old Boston Road came in around 6:15 p.m.

According to Sergeant Edward Lennon of the Wilbraham Police Department, about 20 customers are affected by the water main break.

Gentile said the roadway has been closed as crews work to clean and fix the problem in the snowy and windy weather.

Sgt. Lennon added that the Springfield Water and Sewer Department are currently at the location where they found a broken water pipe. He said the problem is expected to be fixed by 4 a.m. for the morning commute.

In the meantime, Old Boston Road will remain closed between River and Boston Road for the remainder of the evening.