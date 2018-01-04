Palmer was hit hard by our latest snowstorm

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Light snow started falling early Thursday morning and picked up in intensity and continued through the afternoon.

The snow really piled up in eastern Hampden County. The snow reduced visibility and made for slow going in downtown Palmer.

The winds picked up and the blowing snow made it difficult to see just down the road. Plows made multiple passes trying to clear the snow off the roads but it was hard to keep up with the heavy snow.

The snow did make it pretty challenging to get around by car or by foot. But for some people this weather was nothing new.

“It’s really not all that bad but I’m used to it. I’ve been living here all my life so I don’t think nothing much of it,” said Donald Daniels of Springfield.

And some people could really do with out all the snow. “As a person who moved up here from down south yeah I hate the snow. I’d love it to be warmer all the time. But yeah,” said Dean Rymer of Palmer.

The snowstorm may have been a pretty big one but it wasn’t enough to stop the mail from getting delivered.