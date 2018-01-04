Northampton DPW works to clear city roads of snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is digging out from Thursday’s snowstorm.

Northampton DPW Director Donna LaScaleia told 22News that 70 people will continue to work around the clock, until they get the clean-up under control.

DPW crews started the clean-up process Thursday morning.

LaScaleia said, “We pretreat the roads for an event that helps with ice buildup. That’s a 24-hour operation. Once we get measurable snow, let’s say one or two inches, that’s actually when we’ll start our plowing operation.”

Nearly 70 DPW employees will work 24 hours a day, until all snow has been removed from downtown.

Most Northampton businesses were closed, except for a coffee stand inside Thornes Market.

Nick Policow of Lancaster, PA, told 22News, “Almost everything on Main Street is shut down and I was surprised, because I’m pretty sure when I was a kid, businesses would have persevered with the weather a little more.”

Police urged residents to stay off the roads and give plow trucks plenty of room to work.

Captain John Cartledge of the Northampton Police Dept. told 22News, “If you do have to go out and drive, we encourage people to drive at a very low rate of speed, headlights on, take extra time, extra precautions.”

Cheryl Boulais drove from Charlemont to Northampton to open her daycare center, only to find out that most parents kept their kids home today. She said, “I made a foolish decision, I should not have opened. People should not be out in this, because it’s very, very dangerous.”

The snow is also impacting holiday travelers trying to return home.

Annabelle Ford of Paris, France told 22News, “As of yesterday, we started getting email alerts saying that our flight would most likely be delayed. There was no confirmation yet, but we took the gamble of changing our flight and the earliest flight is Monday.”

Northampton’s season snow budget is nearly $3-million. As of now, there’s no telling how much Thursday’s storm will cost the city.