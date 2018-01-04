Mountain Road in Easthampton closed due to snow

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As is the case in many major snowstorms, Route 141 (Mountain Road) in Easthampton will be closed beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Mountain Road will remain closed until further notice. It runs between Holyoke and Easthampton over Mount Tom and is commonly closed in the winter time when there is snow or icy conditions due to its steep nature.

Governor Charlie Baker is urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible.

If you must travel, here are some detour routes to get around the closure.

If you are coming from Easthampton into Holyoke, you can take East Street until you reach Route 5, which takes you south into Holyoke.

If you are coming from Holyoke to Easthampton, you can take Route 5 up to East Street until you reach Route 141.