MEMA preparing for blizzard-like conditions in eastern Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A major winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the eastern part of the state, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is preparing for this significant winter weather.

MEMA’s command center just opened their doors at 6:00 A.M., with more than two dozen people coming into the agency, including staff from the Department of Public Utilities and the Red Cross, to provide support for cities and towns, as well as local first responders.

Thursday’s storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions on the Cape and Islands, and several inches of snow, with 7-14″ expected in the eastern part of the state.

There are crews ready along the roadways with salt trucks and snow plows to clear snow and ice from the roads. With travel conditions expected to be difficult due to poor visibility and snow on the roadways, Governor Charlie Baker is urging the public not to travel during the storm.

MEMA will be working throughout the day with cities and towns to coordinate resources from state agencies.