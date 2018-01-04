Greenfield DPW crews working around the clock to keep roads safe and clear

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield DPW crews were out pretreating the roads early Thursday morning.

They divided themselves up into three crews and used 24 pieces of equipment to clear the several inches of snow off the roads.

They’re following their usual plowing protocol for this snow storm: beginning with the main roads, followed by the secondary roads, and then the lots and schools.

Greenfield DPW Director Paul Raskevitz said that they spent a little extra time plowing and treating the roads in the higher elevations.

“If the forecast holds true, we should be in good shape, with the pre-treating and being able to get most of the roads scraped in the daylight and then doing the final clean up when everyone is home sleeping,” Raskevitz told 22News.

Raskevitz said they should be done with all the roads by 11 p.m. and the schools and lots by 5 a.m. Friday.