Frigid temperatures increase frostbite danger

(KARE) Hospitals across the state of Minnesota are reporting dozens of frostbite cases already. With several days in dangerously cold temperatures, doctors are warning everyone to be careful, even if they are not planning to be outside for a long time.

“Fifteen minutes at 15 below with a little bit of wind is all it takes to get a case of severe frostbite,” said Dr. William Mohr at Regions Hospital Burn Center.

Doctors at Regions Hospital Burn Center say with frigid temperatures across the Midwest, they are helping smaller hospitals to treat patients who have suffered frostbite by using Skype to check out the injuries, saving them from making a trip to the Twin Cities.

Doctors say the best way to avoid frostbite is to make sure your body is properly covered when you are outside in freezing temperatures.

If you think you have frostbite, doctors say get to a warm place, soak the affected area in warm, not hot, water for at least 30 minutes, and go to the emergency room. Depending on the severity of your case, you might need surgery.

